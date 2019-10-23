CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – A former Cromwell High School assistant soccer coached was arrested for sexual assault on Wednesday.
Philip Russo, 41, turned himself into police after an arrest warrant was obtained.
Police said the arrest warrant accuses Russo of having a sexual relationship with a student athlete.
Russo resigned from his position as assistant coach from the Cromwell School District in May of 2019.
He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and was given a $200,000 bond. Russo will appear in court on Nov. 5.
