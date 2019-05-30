ORONO, ME (WFSB) - Former Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy has been appointed as the next chancellor of the University of Maine System.
The system's Board of Trustees unanimously made the appointment and announced it on Thursday.
The board took a year to make its selection and it followed a national search, officials said.
Malloy starts the job on July 1.
He'll formally be introduced on Thursday.
“Dan Malloy is an executive leader and public servant committed to taking on complex change initiatives and getting the job done,” said James Erwin, Chair of the UMS Board of Trustees. “As governor he delivered reforms and structural changes to state government that were not always popular, and certainly not expedient, but that advanced the long term interest of his state and its citizens."
Malloy is a graduate of Boston College Law School.
He was Connecticut's governor from 2011 to 2019.
