HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The former Connecticut Republic House Leader is considering running for governor.
On Wednesday, Themis Klarides filed paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Commission indicating she is exploring a run for governor in 2022.
The filing indicates she will use her own money right now, but that could change if she formally declares herself a candidate down the road.
Klarides is the first Republican to test the waters.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart had been talked about as a potential candidate, but she indicated earlier this year that she did not plan on running.
