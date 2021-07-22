WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The town of Wethersfield has named a new chief of police for the time being.
Police say retired CT State Police trooper Thomas Davoren will serve as the interim Chief of Police until a permanent chief has been selected.
Davoren replaces James Cetran, who was relieved of his duties by town officials in mid-June.
Cetran had served the town of Wethersfield for close to fifty years, with eighteen of those serving as the role of chief of police.
Back in November of 2020, Cetran was suspended for two months for, what was described as, insubordination following an internal investigation.
When he returned, Cetran announced he would retire at the end of this coming August.
In June, he rescinded his retirement notice.
