DERBY, CT (WFSB) – Former President of the Derby Board of Aldermen/Alderwomen Joseph E. Moore, Sr. passed away January 21.
He was 82 years old.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara.
Moore passed in his Woodbridge home with his family at his side.
He will be missed by his son Joseph Moore, Jr. and his wife Lori, Michael Moore, Lizzy Benanto and her husband, Chris, his grandchildren Kenny, Nick, Michael, Chris, Bradley, Connor, Zach, Samantha, and Bella, and great-grandchildren Nicky and Ollie, Hailey, Colin, Curtiss, and Alex.
He is also survived by his friend Joanne Passaretti and her family.
Moore has filled many different shoes in the city. He was Chair of the Derby Parking Authority, Blight Officer, Chair of the Democratic Town Committee, Supernumerary Police Office, Alderman and as Past Captain and Past Chaplain of the Hotchkiss Hose Company #1.
Memorial contributions are requested to the Hotchkiss Hose Company, 200 David Humphrey Rd, Derby, CT 06418.
