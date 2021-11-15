EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former East Hartford resident pleaded guilty to taking videos of himself sexually assaulting a child. 31-year-old Safed Mustapha Moussa pled guilty to child exploitation related to his sexual assault.
According to court documents and statements, East Hartford Police received a report back in September 2010 that Moussa’s cell phone had videos of him engaging in sexual relations with a child. Police then searched his home and took his cell phone and computer equipment. Investigators also got a search warrant on Google for the contents of Moussa’s Google photos account.
The phone and Google account had videos of Moussa sexually assaulting a girl who was born in 2012. The videos were taken from 2018 to 2020.
Moussa pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. This charge has a minimum of fifteen years of imprisonment, with a maximum of thirty years. Moussa has been held since his arrest on October 27, 2020.
This case has been investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the East Hartford Police Department, and the West Chester Township Police Department in Ohio. The Assistant U.S. Attorney, Nancy V. Gifford, is prosecuting this case.
Moussa’s sentencing is scheduled for February 7, 2022.
This prosecution is a part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative. This initiative’s goal is to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.
To report cases of child exploitation, click here.
