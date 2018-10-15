STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Former FBI Director James Comey is front and center of the Mueller investigation and Monday night, he’s is front and center at UConn where he will be speaking in front of students and faculty.
There’s a buzz here on campus ahead of tonight’s talk.
Many are hoping to learn more about the meetings Comey has had with President Trump and the future of the presidency and the country.
The president has called him a “leaker and a liar,” but tonight, Comey will be speaking to a group of a couple thousand who are expected to pack the Jorgensen Center on the UConn campus.
While the topics are unclear, we’re being told to expect a conversational setting.
Many are hoping to hear about Comey’s five-year tenure at the FBI, including his firing by President Trump.
Comey, who has publicly questioned the president and even wrote a book about his experiences with him, will sit with UConn President Susan Herbst.
The two are expected to talk for a bit before taking questions, possibly, from the audience.
Comey is being paid $100,000 for his appearance tonight.
“Everything that happened last year with him, Trump and Sessions. I think it would be really cool to hear what he has to say,” said Myla Desson, UConn student.
“I hope he talks more about the fundamental question between the relationship between law enforcement agencies, like the FBI, and the President of the United States. We want to have an FBI that’s independent of political control,” said Ron Schurin, UConn professor.
Monday night’s talk is open to staff and students only, not the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.