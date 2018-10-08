STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to give a talk at the University of Connecticut on the theme of ethical leadership.
The event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
UConn said it's part of its Fusco lecture series.
In addition to the talk, Comey will speak with UConn president Susan Herbst.
It's taking place in the Jorgensen Auditorium on Hillside Road in Storrs.
The event is only open to UConn students and staff. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
More information can be found here.
