MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man heads to court on Monday following the murder of his fiance.
Jason Watson is on the docket for a pre-trial hearing in Meriden Superior Court.
Watson faces assault and strangulation charges in connection with the disappearance of Perrie Mason.
Mason was reported missing on Aug. 19.
She was found dead a few days later near the Bay State Textiles Recycling Center in Waterbury, where Watson was an employee.
Her death was ruled a homicide.
Though arrested, Watson was not charged with murder.
