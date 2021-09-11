NEW YORK CITY, NY (WFSB) - A former flight attendant that sought to honor those lives lost on 9/11 has reached his goal.
Paul "Paulie" Veneto had set out to push an airline beverage cart from Logan Airport in Boston all the way to Ground Zero in New York City in time for the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
MIDDLETOWN, Ct. (WFSB) - Former flight attendant, Paul "Paulie" Veneto, is pushing an airlin…
Paulie's journey even took him through Connecticut.
His goal was to pay tribute to the flight attendants and crews members that died that day on 9/11.
Paulie did just that, arriving at his destination around noon, according to his Facebook page, making sure those lives lost that day are never forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.