NEW YORK CITY, NY (WFSB) - A former flight attendant that sought to honor those lives lost on 9/11 has reached his goal.

Paul "Paulie" Veneto had set out to push an airline beverage cart from Logan Airport in Boston all the way to Ground Zero in New York City in time for the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Paulie's journey even took him through Connecticut.

His goal was to pay tribute to the flight attendants and crews members that died that day on 9/11.

Paulie did just that, arriving at his destination around noon, according to his Facebook page, making sure those lives lost that day are never forgotten.