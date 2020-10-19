STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man charged in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother is a free man, for now.
Kent MaWhinney, a former friend and attorney of Fotis Dulos, was charged in the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
MaWhinney left Stamford Superior Court around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
He had been locked up since January on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Last week, a judge gave the order to lower his bond to $2 million so he could visit his sick father in Florida.
RELATED: Court modifies bond release for attorney charged in connection to disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
Between cash and real estate, he had to come up with just under a quarter million dollars.
Though a free man as of Monday morning, there are a number of conditions as part of his release.
First, he needed to turn over his passport. He's also not allowed to leave the state other than to go to Florida to visit his father.
The state said it will be watching him while he's out on bond. He was fitted with an ankle monitoring device.
Back in February, MaWhinney pleaded not guilty to his charge.
RELATED: Friend of Fotis Dulos pleads not guilty to murder case charges
According to his arrest warrant, MaWhinney tried to provide an alibi for Fotis Dulos the day Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing.
Fotis Dulos killed himself earlier this year after being charged with murdering his estranged wife.
RELATED: Attorney: Fotis Dulos declared dead after suicide attempt
Jennifer Farber Dulos, a mother of five children, disappeared in May 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.