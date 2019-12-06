STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The former girlfriend of a missing mother's estranged husband appeared in court on Friday.
Michelle Troconis went before a judge in Stamford in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
She arrived Friday morning for the quick appearance. She was spotted leaving afterward.
Troconis has pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges.
She was last in court for a brief appearance on Oct. 25.
Read Troconis' full arrest warrant here.
Her ex-boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, was hit with the same charges.
Fotis Dulos was in court this week for a civil lawsuit which claims he owes millions of dollars to Jennifer Dulos' family.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing for six months.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
She was last seen back in May dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
