HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Friends, family, and community members are in mourning after former Haddam First Selectwoman Melissa Schlag passed away.
Haddam First Selectman Robert McGarry made the announcement Saturday.
"She was well known for her involvement in our community, her passion for the environment and conservation, and her work on the Haddam Bulletin. I admired the courage she had to stand up for her convictions. She did a lot for Haddam. She will be missed. My condolences go to her loved ones and friends," said McGarry.
Schlag passed away Friday night after a four year battle with cancer.
Back in the Summer of 2018, Schlag was criticized for kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance at two town meetings and was overheard calling the town of Haddam racist and facist during a town meeting.
