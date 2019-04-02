HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez is expected to run for mayor again.
According to a person organizing the event, Perez confirms that he will be making an announcement at a fundraiser on Thursday that he will be running for mayor of Hartford.
The fundraiser will be held in Hartford.
A text from a source close to the event says, "Eddie Perez is running for mayor! Join us at his press conference this Thursday, April 4th at 5PM at the Arch Street Tavern."
Perez nor his aides are talking, but a person organizing the event said Arch Street Tavern was reserved for 150 people for the even this Thursday.
The announcement could be controversial because of Perez's criminal past.
Nine years ago, Perez plead guilty to bribery and extortion charges.
He was found guilty of demanding renovations to his kitchen and bathroom from a contractor working for the city.
Ultimately, Perez was spared prison time and was given an eight year suspended sentence.
Perez, a Democrat, was the Hartford mayor from 2001 to 2010.
Channel 3's Dennis House reported the information on Facebook Live on Tuesday afternoon.
No additional information was released.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(3) comments
Hartford has learned and moved on from its mistake and so should you Eddie.
Why am I confused? Why is a confessed ex-Mayor of Hartford who plead guilty of crimes he committed running for Mayor again? Duh? Is my question "out of bounds" with the people of Hartford? Is Perez a graduate of the same political "school" as John Roland and Trump? (Hopefully Trump will get his in due time). Can you imagine Trump as POTUS, Roland as Governor And Perez as Hartford's Mayor? Then again... that all does make sense when considering what we have in American politics today! Now if we can find a political slot for David Duke!
Right now, we have a great community mayor and we are not looking for a replacement. Thanks but no thanks.
