HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Former Hartford mayor Eddie Perez is making a comeback.
Channel 3 was the first station to break the story on Tuesday, and the question of “why” kept circulating around the news.
Perez admitted to corruption, yet avoided prison time, and now he wants to lead the city again.
“I’ve gotten a lot of encouragement from a lot of Hartford residents who want me to continue the work I was doing before,” Perez said in an interview on Wednesday.
Perez was Hartford mayor’s from 2001 to 2010.
He was ousted on corruption charges, admitting to demanding kitchen and bathroom renovations from a contractor working for the city, and pleaded guilty to bribery and extortion.
The conviction was ultimately overturned, but on Wednesday, in a sit-down interview, he offered an apology.
“I let a lot of people down and I’m very, very sorry for what I did and it affected the city and I’ve asked people to consider forgiving me,” Perez said.
After hearing the plan to run for re-election, voters said they were skeptical.
“Not everybody is going to forgive me, but this is a city of hope and opportunity. I’ve been here for 40 years as a professional and I know people come to this city for opportunities and I’m asking people to consider all the work I’ve done,” Perez said.
Some of that work, especially when it comes to the city’s finances, has been criticized by current Mayor and fellow Democrat Luke Bronin.
On Wednesday, Perez challenged that notion.
“When I was mayor, we had to balance all our budgets. We balanced all our budgets,” Perez said.
In the last nine years, Perez says he’s been active in the community, setting up nonprofits, buying real estate, and giving advice from his 40 years of living in Hartford.
He said it’s the people he’s gotten to know personally, who are urging him to run.
“What I heard consistently is that people feel that they should be given a choice, a better choice than what they currently have,” Perez said.
In a statement, Bronin said Hartford is heading in the right direction and this isn’t a time to slow down or go back.
“It won’t be in the right direction if we continue to ignore where our schools are at. Schools are a very strong component for pulling people out of poverty,” Perez said.
Putting the past behind him, Perez will officially make his announcement on Thursday evening, steps away from city hall at Arch Street Tavern.
When asked how he plans to separate himself from Bronin, Perez said “Bring people together and make them part of what we’re doing, and I think empowering people to feel part of a vision for the city is important I don’t think that’s currently happening.”
Perez says his campaign will be hitting the streets starting Thursday.
