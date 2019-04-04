HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a corruption scandal forced him out of office, a former mayor of Hartford is attempting to stage a political comeback.
Eddie Perez made his big announcement Thursday night.
He told Channel 3 in an interview on Wednesday that he wants to get right to work and plans to hit the streets right away.
He said he spent the last nine years listening to the community.
Perez said ultimately, it was the people who live in Hartford who encouraged him to give it another go.
"The Lord has been saying to me, 'take your next step. Eddie, take your next step,'" Perez said.
Perez was Hartford's mayor from 2001 to 2010.
He was ousted on corruption charges. He admitted to demanding kitchen and bathroom renovations from a contractor who worked for the city.
Perez pleaded guilty to bribery and extortion. However, his conviction was overturned.
"I let many people down for that, I am truly sorry," Perez said.
Now, he said he's asking for a second chance.
"[I want to] bring people together and make them part of what we’re doing and I think empowering people to feel part of a vision for the city is important," Perez said. "I don’t think that’s currently happening."
In a statement, current Hartford Mayor and fellow Democrat Luke Bronin told Channel 3 that the capital city is heading in the right direction and that this isn't the time to slow down or go back.
"We've put tremendous focus on neighborhood development. We've made a good start, we've had to spend the first couple years cleaning up messes," Bronin told Channel 3.
Perez made his announcement at the Arch Street Tavern.
In downtown Hartford on Thursday, residents said they are wary.
"I don’t think he deserves a second chance, with all the things he’s done so far, like corruption," said Eryn Douglas, a Hartford voter.
"Everyone deserves a second chance but when you’re in that position of power, you probably shouldn’t be swaying from that, people trust you," said Hartford voter Tylon Harold.
Others had different opinions.
"If I get the chance to support him I’ll support him," said Saviel Santiago, of Hartford.
Perez said he'll continue a grassroots movement.
