HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former Hartford police officer has been arrested after allegedly accessing computer information while off-duty.
Hartford Police said on Monday, Zachary Freeto, was arrested for first-degree computer crime.
Hartford officials said Freeto’s employment with the department had already been separated on March 19, 2021 after he was deemed unfit for duty following a fitness for duty evaluation.
Police Chief Jason Thody placed Freeto on paid administrative leave and ordered the fitness for duty evaluation back in December of 2020 after several instances of misconduct and behavior in which Chief Thody questioned whether Freeto was able to properly perform his duties.
Freeto had remained on leave until his separation.
The Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division conducted an investigation into Freeto’s action after and off-duty incident in Enfield.
Hartford police said during this investigation it was discovered that Freeto may have wrongfully accessed computer information on multiple occasion.
Separate administrative and criminal investigations were launched relating to the computer access.
Based on the outcome of the investigation, Free was charged with the computer crime.
Freeto had been with the Hartford Police Department for 19 years.
