HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former Hartford police chief has passed away.
On Tuesday, the governor announced the passing of Bernard Sullivan, who was once the police chief in Hartford, and later served as the commissioner of the CT Dept. of Public Safety.
“On behalf of the residents of Connecticut, I extend my deepest condolences to Bernie Sullivan’s family, and want each of them to know how grateful we are to have had his service in our state,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “He is extraordinarily well known among Connecticut’s law enforcement community, and had an impact on the lives of so many police officers who are protecting our neighborhoods today. We are blessed to have had someone as committed as him in public service.”
Sullivan, who was also known as “Bernie,” became a Hartford beat cop in 1964.
He rose to the rank of police chief in 1982.
“Following seven years as chief of the Hartford Police Department, he was chosen by Governor William A. O’Neill in December 1989 to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Safety, where he served through the end of January 1991,” a press release said. “He was then employed as acting police chief for Central Connecticut State University and assisted the process of selecting a permanent chief. In 1992, Sullivan was chosen by Speaker of the House Tom Ritter to serve as chief of staff for the Connecticut House Democrats caucus and held that position through two speakers until retiring from the public sector in 2000.”
“Bernie Sullivan grew up in Hartford, served Hartford, led the Hartford Police Department with distinction for seven years as chief, and went on to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Safety,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “He was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about our city and our state, and he and his family are in our prayers today.”
The state has directed that all US and Connecticut flags at all DESPP and Hartford Police Department locations throughout the state be lowered to half-staff in honor of Sullivan.
Funeral arrangements are in the process of being finalized.
