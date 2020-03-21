HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Right now, Italy has the world’s highest reported death toll from COVID-19.
Hospitals are packed with patients are the country scrambles to try and contain the outbreak.
Now, a former Hartford resident in Italy has an urgent warning for people in the United States.
The message is simple and it’s what health experts have been telling folks for days, which is to stay home.
In Italy, more than 4,800 people have died from COVID-19.
On Friday, officials announced 627 new deaths in Italy, the largest single-day toll anywhere in the world since the outbreak began.
In the country’s north, hospitals are flooded with patients and now, many are pointing to Italy as an example of what can happen when people defy social distancing guidelines.
“You realize day after day that you’re losing friends and at a certain point you’ll realize you have a friend hospitalized because of the virus,” said Paolo Trofino.
Paolo Trofino is an attorney working for an international firm. The former Hartford resident lives in Aversa with his family, which is not far from Naples.
Streets in his hometown are empty as Italians have been ordered to stay home. He fears some in the U.S. don’t realize how grave the situation can quickly get if people don’t take advice from health experts seriously.
“It seems to me that you are doing the same mistake we made ten days ago,” Trofino said. “The government was telling us to stay home, we kept going out.”
Now, those actions are haunting the country’s healthcare system.
“It’s a war. As I said in the beginning, it’s a war and our army is made of doctors and nurses,” Trofino said.
Trofino wants other countries to learn from the mistakes Italy made. He says it’ll only be a matter of time.
He adds the outbreak serves as a powerful reminder that tackling this pandemic is a joint effort.
“You realize more than ever before that the wellbeing of others will depend on your actions and your well-being depends on their actions,” Trofino said.
Trofino, his wife, and 16-month-old twins have been staying home for the last 11 days amid the national lockdown.
If there’s any positive to have come out this outbreak, it’s allowed families and communities to come closer together for the collective good of society.
“Here we have a real opportunity to rediscover ourselves and our families and the way we interact with them,” Trofino said.
Italy is using its military to help enforce the nationwide lockdown, but leaders say sadly, the number of cases and deaths continue to rise.
