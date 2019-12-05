HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former Hartford school teacher has been arrested for a second time after having an alleged sexual relationship with a student.
Patrick Dodds, 30, a former Achievement First Academy teacher, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student at two different locations in the City of Hartford.
On December 2, Bloomfield Police arrested Dodds in connection to the same investigation after it was determined that Dodds had engaged in sexual relations with a student in Bloomfield where he lives.
Dodds was served an arrest warrant when he appeared in court on the Bloomfield charges.
In addition to his charges in Bloomfield, Dodds was charged with second-degree assault by Hartford Police.
He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.
