BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A former Hartford school teacher has been arrested after having an alleged sexual relationship with a student.
Bloomfield Police arrested 30-year-old Patrick Dodds of Bloomfield for having sexual intercourse with a student.
The incident happened in the Town of Bloomfield.
Police received a report from the Department of Children and families that a 16-year-old student was having the sexual relationship with Dodds.
Dodds was a teacher at Achievement First in Hartford and once the allegation arose, he was placed on administrative leave before his employment was terminated in October 2019.
“We care deeply about the safety and well-being of all students in our schools and these allegations are extremely upsetting. This individual no longer works for Achievement First. Immediately after the police investigation began, we launched an independent internal investigation, which was conducted by an outside party. At the end of that investigation, and consistent with our policies, we took appropriate disciplinary action, up to and including termination," said Amanda Pinto, Achievement First spokesperson.
Dodds was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 27 in Enfield, New Hampshire where was visiting for the holiday, according to police.
He was charged with second-degree sexual assault, injury or risk of injury to, or imparing the morals of children.
Dodds was given a $100,000 bond and is being held a corrections facility in North Haverhill, New Hampshire where he waived his extradition rights and will be brought back to Connecticut on Dec. 4.
