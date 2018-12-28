HARTFORD (WFSB) - Former Hartford Police chief James Rovella has been nominated as Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) by Governor-elect Ned Lamont.
Rovella then nominated Regina Rush-Kittle as Deputy Commissioner and Stavros Mellekas as State Police Colonel.
"James, Regina, and Stavros are experienced law enforcement officers, having dedicated their lives to keeping our streets and communities safe in Connecticut," Lamont said in a news release. "I am proud to welcome these three dedicated public servants to my administration's leadership team. Together, we are deeply committed to making sure our state remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family."
"I thank Governor-elect Lamont for the trust he has placed in me to lead the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection," Rovella said. "My decades in public safety have been guided by a commitment to building trust between law enforcement personnel and the local communities in which they serve. That priority will remain a focus as I work to make this state a safer home for all of our residents."
Rovella has devoted his career to public safety, starting as a patrol officer, then detective, with the Hartford Police Department.
Rovella then served 12 years for the Office of the Chief State's Attorney, where he eventually became Chief Inspector and oversaw all Medicaid fraud, financial, and statewide criminal cases for the state's chief law enforcement officer.
In 2012, Rovella returned to Hartford to become its Chief of Police. Rovella was recognized by President Obama and the White House for strengthening community relations in Hartford.
