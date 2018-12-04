FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A former high school girls soccer coach faces a public indecency charge after police said he exposed himself to a girl.
David Sharpe, 29, was arrested on Saturday through an arrest warrant obtained by Fairfield police.
Police said they received a complaint back on Oct. 23 that a man had exposed himself in his car to a female juvenile pedestrian.
The victim was able to give an accurate description of the suspect to officers.
Detectives later identified Sharpe as the suspect.
They also found out the Sharpe was a girls soccer coach at Staples High School in Westport.
He resigned from the position after an interview with detectives.
Saturday, Sharpe was charged with public indecency and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 13.
Police said the case may be related to a similar report that happened in Norwalk on Sept. 26.
Fairfield police said they are working with Norwalk police. Additional charges are possible.
