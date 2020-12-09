MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Two men from Norwich, who say they recently spent time at a state correctional facility in Montville, say the state Department of Correction is not doing enough to protect inmates from the coronavirus.
They say there’s a lack of cleaning supplies, infrequent testing, and guards walking around without masks.
34-year-old Dallas Czyzewski of Norwich says he spent four months in the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Facility. He got out in June and tested for the coronavirus once.
“The [correction officers] were the ones that were bringing it in. Half the time, they wouldn’t wear their masks, even if they were in the bubble,” Czyzewski said.
Czyzewski and 35-year-old Jeffrey Stone of Norwich were both incarcerated during the pandemic.
Stone spent 36 days in Montville and got out in October.
“That right now, being in there, incarcerated with COVID going on, it’s not a good look,” Stone said.
“It was just basically paper towels they’d give us with the little cleansing chemical, a little plastic cup, like they were giving us a shot,” Czyzewski said.
Czyzewski said the inmates disinfected the common areas, but not often.
“They’d go around like once a week or two weeks that they would clean like basically the whole facility. It wasn’t a constant everyday thing,” Czyzewski said.
They claim the DOC didn’t provide a lot of information about the virus and what was being done.
“We might have done wrong, but at the same time, we are people too,” Czyzewski said.
Channel 3 reached out to the Department of Correction for a response to their claims, but they have not released a statement at this time.
