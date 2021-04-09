MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont indicated today that he’s leaning towards recommending the old Connecticut juvenile training school as a shelter for unaccompanied minors detained at the southern border.
Vice President Kamala Harris asked Gov. Lamont if Connecticut can help with overcrowding at federal facilities.
Eyewitness News spoke with an organization that focuses on helping unaccompanied minors get settled into their new homes.
Many of these need a lot of support.
Everything from counseling for trauma or legal help with their immigration status, to just help getting acclimated.
"It's cleaned up, ready to go," Lamont said.
Governor Ned Lamont today says the old Connecticut juvenile training school is an appropriate place to house unaccompanied minors detained at the southern border.
Facilities on the border are overcrowded and the federal government is asking states to help by looking for possible shelters.
Lamont was asked if his comments meant he supports using the training school
"[Am I reading too much into what you’re saying?] I don’t think you are," stated Lamont.
Lamont hopes to make a decision on a recommendation in the coming days, but he says he has questions for the federal government before making a recommendation, including who will reopen the training school and what’s the plan to move the children to permanent homes.
"We have to think about, you know, what we’re going to provide while the children are waiting. Will there be post release services?" Leonela Cruz-Ahautl, program director for the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants, says.
The Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants works to help unaccompanied minors transition from group homes to families and sponsors in Connecticut.
Leonela says many kids will need ongoing help, including counseling for trauma.
"Separation from sponsors, parents, their family members. Many have witnessed multiple crimes," explained Cruz-Ahautl.
Cruz-Ahautl hasn’t visited the training school, but she says any facility housing unaccompanied minors needs to feel safe and welcoming.
The training school was a juvenile detention center closed in 2018, but Lamont says it can be a welcoming.
"This is probably as safe and wholesome of a place we can come up with," says Lamont.
Some immigration advocates say the children should be placed in homes, but Cruz-Ahautl says vetting needs to occur to make sure children don’t become victims of human trafficking or neglect.
"We want to be really careful with moving too quickly," added Cruz=Ahautl.
Lamont was also asked if he had considered other locations, like the Southbury training school, but he says his focus has been on this facility.
