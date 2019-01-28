PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A youth baseball coach from Connecticut appeared in a Rhode Island courtroom on Monday.
Christopher Merchant is accused of soliciting sex from who he believed was a 14-year-old boy.
The 33-year-old from Canterbury was a coach and vice president of the Plainfield/Moosup Little League. Undercover detectives say he was also spending time this month on a popular dating app for gay men.
Merchant stood before a judge in Rhode Island, after he solicited sex from an undercover cop, shared an inappropriate picture of himself, and for having child pornography on his cell phone with children as young as six-years-old.
Police say Merchant asked the undercover cop to meet him at a hotel in Warwick, Rhode Island for sex, and that’s where he was arrested three days ago.
“You hear it almost every week somebody trying to molest a little kid they’re going to keep doing it unless they do something about it,” said Ken Cassidy.
Channel 3 stopped by the Plainfield Little League field on Monday.
Investigators say there’s no evidence of any involvement with members of the little league, and they didn’t find any inappropriate pictures of the players.
The East Region Director of Little League Baseball and Softball, Corey Wright says, “Christopher Merchant has been suspended immediately from all activity from Plainfield/Moosup Little League pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. The league will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials on this matter.”
“It’s sad to hear the news but you hear about it so much now. We need to start doing more preventative measures,” said Ken Phaiah.
Merchant was being held on a $50,000 bail.
If he posts bail, he can return to Connecticut on the condition he stay away from all children.
