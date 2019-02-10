MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Community leaders and Middletown residents are mourning the loss of former Mayor of Middletown, Tom Serra.
State Senator Matt Lesser said Serra passed away on Saturday after battling cancer.
Lesser wrote on Facebook on Sunday expressing his condolences to the Serra family on the loss of a man who was “devoted his life to our city and particularly its young people, and to generations of students at Vinal Technical High school and athletes across the community, and I’ll remember his friendship and mentorship and spirit of public service.”
Mayor Dan Drew also took to Facebook to honor Serra who Mayor Drew described as “a community servant who gave his entire life of service to the City of Middletown as a Councilman, Mayor, and volunteer on a multitude of boards & commissions, and civic organizations.”
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz issued a statement on Serra’s passing, as well.
“Across five decades, Tom served as an educator, coach, athletic director, principal, mayor, long-serving council member and mentor to so many. I appreciated his wise counsel and advice through the years. Tom will be deeply missed by his family and the city he loved.”
Mayor Drew of Middletown ordered flags on all city property to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Serra’s life of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.