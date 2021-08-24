HOLYOKE, MA (WFSB) - Two former Milford Hospital workers died in a crash during Tropical Storm Henri.
Mass State Police say that the two were driving down I-91 South in Holyoke when they were struck by a wrong way driver.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
The wrong way driver was identified as Wallace Sherman, Jr. of Greensville, New York.
There weren't any passengers in Sherman, Junior's vehicle.
The occupants in the vehicle were identified as Judith Keating, 65, and Michelle Swaller, 65, both of Milford.
One was pronounced dead at the scene. Mass State Police said the other died from her injuries at an area hospital.
According to Yale New Haven Health, Keating last worked at Milford Hospital in 1999, while Swaller transitioned from Milford Hospital to Yale New Haven Health and had just retired back on August 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.