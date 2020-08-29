STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Former UConn standout and NBA player Clifford Robinson has died.
The university's athletics department made the announcement Saturday morning, saying:
"The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time Folded hands. Rest In Peace, Cliff."
We have reached out to UConn Athletics, but they have not yet returned our request for further comment.
