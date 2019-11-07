NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- In New Britain, former mayor Tim Stewart is facing criticism for an obscene gesture targeting a political rival of his daughter, current Mayor Erin Stewart.
The incident was caught on camera, and obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News.
It happened on election night when New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart got up on stage to celebrate her win, and Republicans gaining control of the Common Council.
She also took a moment to revel in the defeat of majority leader Carlo Carlozzi, a Democrat who lost his alderman seat.
That’s when Tim Stewart jumped on stage raising both of his middle fingers.
On Thursday, Carlozzi said he wasn’t surprised by Tim Stewart’s actions.
The former mayor has been in controversy before, but Carlozzi said he was upset with Erin Stewart because he’s defended her, including against body shaming Facebook posts by other Democrats.
“I’m not surprised that Tim Stewart did it, it’s something that we all expect from Tim Stewart,” Carlozzi said. “But what is absolutely surprising, and quite frankly disappointing, is the mayor herself is the one who instigated it.”
The gesture was captured on video and posted to Facebook by a supporter of Mayor Erin Stewart. It has since been deleted.
Tim Stewart was mayor from 2003 to 2011 in New Britain. He didn’t return requests for comment on Thursday.
Mayor Erin Stewart declined to comment on the video on Thursday.
This is not the first time Tim Stewart has been caught up in controversy over his comments or actions.
He was placed on leave and then resigned as president of the New Britain Chamber of Commerce in February after a disparaging comment about female Democrats in Congress. When some of those women wore white to the State of the Union address, Tim Stewart used a profane phrase comparing them to female dogs in heat.
In 2017, Stewart said inmates are running the asylum while talking about the oak street area in New Britain.
Erin Stewart has also been the recipient of controversial remarks. A New Britain Democrat ended his bid for council because of profane comments he made about her on Facebook.
Carlozzi says he’s worried about the rhetoric from both political parties.
“It just says that we’re at a state now where honestly, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has arrived in local politics,” Carlozzi said.
Carlozzi’s loss is one of a handful of seats Democrats lost on the Common Council Tuesday.
Democrats had a 96 majority, but Republicans won eight seats Tuesday night. It could be a ninth if a recount goes their way.
