NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- The president of the New Britain Chamber of Commerce has been placed on administrative leave following a comment he made on social media.
Tim Stewart, a former New Britain mayor, has come under fire after posting a “sexist comment” on Facebook.
He made the comment under a picture of the congresswomen who wore white during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
The comment used vulgar language.
On Wednesday, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart asked Tim Stewart, her father, to step down from both the New Britain School Building Committee and the Mattabassett District Commission.
The mayor said she accepted his resignations, effective immediately, according to a statement from her office.
In a statement on Wednesday, Chairman of the New Britain Chamber of Commerce Gennaro Bizzarro said he will be calling a special meeting of the board where a decision will be made about Stewart’s future at the Chamber.
"I could not be more disappointed in the social media post made last night by Tim Stewart. His choice of words was inexcusable and has no place in modern civil discourse. Tim’s words obviously do not reflect the feelings held by the members of the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce, our staff or myself. As Chairman, I have a duty to confer with my fellow Board members as well as to review our bylaws to ascertain what disciplinary authority we possess and the process by which it can be employed. We are doing that immediately,” Bizzarro said in the statement.
Members from the New Britain City Council held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, calling for Tim Stewart to be removed from his position at the Chamber of Commerce.
"In today's environment, his insensitivity to women won't stand. And we are calling on the Chamber of Commerce to ask for his resignation, or fire him," said Council President Eva Magnuszewski.
I've known Tim Stewart for 20 years. When you look at his record you would say goodness he's done lot of things in the community, but unfortunately the former mayor has a way of ruining all that by being hell bent on making this rude and vile comment," said New Britain Alderman Carlo Carlozzi.
Mayor Erin Stewart posted a Tweet on Wednesday morning that said “To all of those asking; I’m embarrassed and mortified.”
Later in the day on Wednesday, Tim Stewart issued an apology on Facebook, saying "To whom it may concern, My comment on Facebook last evening during the SOTU has caused many people I care about concern over my actions. Let me say that first we are living in a culture where social media has become the public justice system for many who choose to utilize it daily. I along with many other people should know better to not say things that might enflame the public. My comment was wrong and in poor taste in response to a particular time during the speech that I took offense to. This in no way excuses my behavior and I am deeply sorry to not only the women in my life but to all women for the remark. I am also ashamed that I once again have put the Chamber in a difficult position of dealing with a situation that arose from my personal actions outside of work. For that I am extremely sorry as well. I know that the viral effect of this action will continue to enflame people and groups for days to come and I can assure you that I will seek help for the issues that allow me to act in that way. I will begin by terminating my social media accounts immediately after this post and apologize to my wife and daughter. I can only hope pray that people can forgive me for this stupidity even if it means things have to change in my life. I know that my words have hurt many and I will do better as a person I can promise you that."
We will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
(1) comment
yeah...like that's the problem with new britain....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.