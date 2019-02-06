NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- The president of the New Britain Chamber of Commerce has been placed on administrative leave following a comment he made on social media.
Tim Stewart, a former New Britain mayor, has come under fire after posting a “sexist comment” on Facebook.
He made the comment under a picture of the congresswomen who wore white during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
His post used vulgar language.
In a statement on Wednesday, Chairman of the New Britain Chamber of Commerce Gennaro Bizzarro said he will be calling a special meeting of the board where a decision will be made about Stewart’s future at the Chamber.
"I could not be more disappointed in the social media post made last night by Tim Stewart. His choice of words was inexcusable and has no place in modern civil discourse. Tim’s words obviously do not reflect the feelings held by the members of the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce, our staff or myself. As Chairman, I have a duty to confer with my fellow Board members as well as to review our bylaws to ascertain what disciplinary authority we possess and the process by which it can be employed. We are doing that immediately,” Bizzarro said in the statement.
Stewart’s daughter, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, posted a Tweet on Wednesday morning that said “To all of those asking; I’m embarrassed and mortified.”
yeah...like that's the problem with new britain....
