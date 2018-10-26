NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A former New Haven City Hall employee accused of racking up thousands of dollars on a city credit card for her personal use faced a judge on Friday.
While Bianca Bowles declined to comment, her attorney had plenty to say. Specifically, that his client didn’t do what she’s being accused of.
“The accusation is improperly directed at Bianca. It should be more probably directed at other people, who are employed with the city who have incurred those expenses,” said Attorney Steven Jacobs.
Bowles, who previously worked in the mayor’s office and in youth services, was fired after a city audit that police said picked up more than $13,000 in 35 unauthorized purchases this spring and summer.
She was charged with larceny, illegal use of a credit card, and identity theft and today, entered a not guilty plea.
According to the arrest warrant, Bowles told investigators she absolutely used the card to book and hold a room at the New Haven Village Suites, but explained the final amount should have been charged on her personal card or paid with cash.
“I asked her if anyone ever authorized her to use the city credit card to book or hold a hotel room, she stated ‘no’ and added she only used the card as a last resort as her living situation was unsettled,” the documents said.
In addition to hotel rooms, its alleged Bowles charged meals at a number of places, including New Main Garden Chinese restaurant on Elm Street, and the Athenian Diner in Milford.
Jacobs claims Bowles is the scapegoat to a much larger issue, one that the FBI could be looking into.
“I don’t think I’m telling you anything the public doesn’t know. The FBI has people in their office whose job it is to look into that sort of thing, and if they have reason to believe there is something to be investigated, then they’ll do it,” Jacobs said.
When asked about the FBI’s role earlier this month, the bureau told Channel 3 "The FBI routinely follows up on allegations of fraud or corruption of anyone in positions of public office or working in municipal positions, this inquiry is no different. Simply speaking to individuals does not equate to an FBI investigation."
A spokesperson for the city said no one from the FBI has contacted anyone in the mayor’s office.
As for this case, Bowles’ attorney says they’ll fight the charges.
“We deny the allegations, we have a strong defense and we expect that in the end we’re going to have a favorable outcome,” Jacobs said.
Bowles and her attorney are asking for a jury trial.
