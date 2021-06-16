NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Once old and abandoned, a former Elm City school is getting a new lease on life.
On Thursday in New Haven, they cut the ribbon for 49 Prince Street. Repurposed and renovated from head to toe, the former Welch Annex School, which is 85 years old, will now provide 30 affordable units in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood.
Some will go as low as $450 a month.
“Affordable housing and high quality is so important. It’s a basic right and that is key to the safety of our neighborhoods, to job opportunities, so this is the base we need to build off of,” said David Lehman, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.
“I’m confident and I think we can see it already happening that these new developments will activate this neighborhood and further connect it to the downtown and railroad station for many years to come,” said Randy Salvatore, RMS Companies.
The developer is not done just yet. He has one more building as part of his city crossing project, which when completed next year, will bring the number of new apartments to more than 500.
