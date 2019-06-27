NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A former New London school employee is facing new charges amid an investigation into inappropriate contact with a student.
Corriche Gaskin was first arrested back in April.
He’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student over the course of several years.
Gaskin is now facing more charges, after another arrest on Thursday.
New London police said Gaskin is currently being held at the Bridgeport Correctional Center.
It was there on Thursday where he was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury.
He was listed as a school 'climate specialist' at the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School, however he was terminated from his position.
The student told investigators that the relationship started when she was 13.
The sexual assaults happened at the end of the 2017-17 school year, according to an arrest warrant.
Three other educators were arrested in connection to the investigation into Gaskin.
