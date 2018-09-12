A former coach at Norwich Free Academy was arrested for sexual assault on Wednesday.
The former coach, Anthony Facchini, was arrested after being accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with two students while he was employed by the school.
The initial report was made to the Department of Children and Families in June 2018.
Further investigation revealed Facchini had sexual relations with two students beginning in 2017 while he was on staff as an athletic coach at the school.
On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., a search and seizure warrant was served at Norwich Free Academy.
The investigation remains open and active.
Facchini was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault.
He was held on a $75,000 bond and will be in court on September 20.
On Tuesday, the Norwich Free Academy athletic director resigned. There is no word if there is any connection with these two incidents.
