PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A former Plainfield teacher is facing several charges after police say he had several inappropriate relationships, all with minors.
These investigations began back in May when a parent contacted police, claiming 31-year-old Craig McCue, then an eighth grade social studies teacher at Plainfield Central School, sent inappropriate text messages to their child.
Some of the text messages revealed that McCue had given the child marijuana and sent several inappropriate photographs.
Investigators say that McCue had several inappropriate relationships with other minors.
McCue was arrested on three arrest warrants charging him with two counts of sexual assault and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Police said all of the victims were under the age of sixteen and were either students, former players, or students he had coached.
Investigators haven't said what sport McCue coached.
His bond has been set at $200,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.
