PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A former Plainfield teacher is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday after being accused of having several inappropriate relationships with students.
The investigations began back in May when a parent contacted police to claim 31-year-old Craig McCue, then an 8th grade social studies teacher at Plainfield Central School, sent inappropriate text messages to their child.
Some of the text messages revealed that McCue had given the child marijuana and sent several inappropriate photographs.
Investigators said that McCue actually had several inappropriate relationships with other minors.
He was arrested on the strength of three arrest warrants that charged him with two counts of sexual assault and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Police said all of the victims were under the age of 16 and were students, former players, and students he had coached.
Investigators haven't said what sport McCue coached.
Officials with the Plainfield School District said they were alerted about this case during the 2020-2021 school year.
They released a statement:
Upon learning of the pending investigation, district administrators immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave with pay and steps were taken to ensure that the teacher would not enter onto school property.
The statement continued:
While the investigation was pending, the teacher resigned employment with the Plainfield Public Schools. The teacher has not been an employee of the Plainfield Public Schools during the 2021-2022 academic year.
The school district also said that district employees are subject to a background check that includes criminal records.
McCue doesn't have any criminal history, according to public records.
His bond has been set at $200,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.