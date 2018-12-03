WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As memorial and funeral services get underway this week for former President George H. W. Bush, his legacy lives on.
Bush, who spent plenty of time in West Haven, left a mark for how he acted and led a team.
Yale Field was his second home during his time in college.
On campus, he was remembered as a great student and a standout athlete.
The president of Yale University said he lost a loyal friend who exemplified values of service and leadership.
It's those Yale values with which he went on to govern.
Connecticut's Gov.-elect Ned Lamont, who also has ties to Yale and Bush's hometown of Greenwich, remembered Bush buy calling him "Connecticut's native son" and someone who tried to make America kinder and gentler.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal also commented.
He was Connecticut's attorney general when he first met Bush.
"When I met with him I could see why he earned such deep respect across the political spectrum for qualities of decency personal courage love for the rich diversity of our nation," Blumenthal said.
Bush served one term as president.
His death came just 8 months after his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, died.
The 41st President of the United States will be taken by motorcade to the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in Texas on Thursday. He'll be laid to rest there.
