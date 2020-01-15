STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Search warrants related to the murder arrests of three people in the case of a New Canaan mother's disappearance were released by court officials on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday morning, Channel 3 was first to obtain the 467-page warrants which detail the search for Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan. They also shed some light on the tumultuous relationship between her and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.
“It’s very important to be able to get your hands on the information as soon as possible,” said former prosecutor and criminal attorney Ryan McGuigan, who shed some light on search warrants.
Read the search warrants here.
What's not known is the 40-minute gap involving Fotis Dulos' whereabouts that Friday morning.
In the documents, police say data showed the victim's phone remained in the Waveny Park area for about 40 minutes prior to its last location, saying "approximately three minutes after Jennifer Dulos' phone was disconnected from the network, the suspect's vehicle was shown on surveillance cameras traveling northbound along the Merritt Parkway.”
McGuigan said the window creates a slight hiccup for the prosecutors as they work to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“You would like to know where the person is each step of the way. You don’t want to have an unknown. You don’t want to have a ‘I can’t explain that’,” McGuigan said.
Dulos' defense attorney Norm Pattis claims phone records would show Dulos is not involved in his estranged wife's disappearance.
Police did look into his phone records through a forensic exam on Dulos' phone. Documents say he “instructed a friend to call him on the morning of the crime (05/24/19) at 8:30 a.m. Dulos specified for this friend to call his "landline" phone number."
McGuigan explained when it comes to electronic data, there is a race before erasure especially with cellphones.
“You have about 90 days to subpoena out to the Verizon or the cellphone carrier — whoever it is — to get them to get the cellphone information back or else they erase it as well,” McGuigan said.
While search warrants and documentations are crucial, McGuigan says what this case comes down to, like any criminal trials, is testimony.
The attorney also went on to say the amount of paperwork in this case is not unusual.
Also, without finding Jennifer’s body, the collected electronic evidence helps fill in the holes in their crime timeline.
“So, they’re trying to get any information that they can about where she would’ve gone, the steps she would’ve taken or somebody would’ve taken with her and that would lead you on the trail to possibly where she could remain,” McGuigan said.
Undoubtedly, interviews also play a crucial role.
In the nearly 500 pages, a harrowing moment is described by the children’s nanny.
“In June of 2017, she stated she ran out to the driveway and found Jennifer crying. Jennifer said that her husband tried to hit her with his vehicle, and she needed to jump out of the way,” the documents said.
On the day Jennifer went missing, police report she had not been seen or heard from since a text message was sent from her cellphone to the nanny, just before 8 a.m. on May 24, 2019.
