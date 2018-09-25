SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A former adjunct professor at Quinnipiac University is under arrest, accused of harassing a former student.
Tcho Caulker, 41, is charged with harassment and violating a protective order.
The Bristol Press, a media partner of Channel 3, reports Caulker sent the female victim 84 emails in August and the first part of this month, even after she requested a protective order.
The victim says Caulker became obsessed with her, after she took his class.
He was arrested by Southington police and faced a judge on Monday.
