(WFSB) – Former Connecticut House Republican Leader Themis Klarides announced on Sunday that she is running for the United States Senate.
In a tweet, Klarides detailed her reasons for why she's running against incumbent and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
“Washington DC is broken. Richard Blumenthal is the poster boy for dysfunction,” wrote Klarides.
Themis Klarides in the race - but not for Governor! She’s taking on Senator Blumenthal #wfsb— Susan Raff (@SusanRaff1) January 30, 2022
Blumenthal reacted to Klarides' announcement
"My focus is doing my job and working for the people of Connecticut," he said. "There will be plenty of time for politics later in the year."
