ROCKY HILL. CT (WFSB) - On Friday evening, former Chief of the Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association, Joseph Grayeb, suffered a medical emergency at a Rocky Hill High School football game.
He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his condition.
Chief Grayeb will be brought home on Sunday from Hartford with a procession traveling on Interstate 91 South to Brooklawn Funeral Home in Rocky Hill.
There will be road and lane closures expected.
