NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A former school employee in New London is facing a judge on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.
Corriche Gaskin, 35, faces felony charges of sex assault, voyeurism, and illegal possession of child pornography.
Gaskin was a former behavioral specialist at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School, who was arrested and fired after police say he sexually assaulted a student in his office.
The student told investigators that the relationship started when she was 13.
The sexual assaults happened at the end of the 2017-17 school year, according to an arrest warrant.
Three other educators were arrested in connection to the investigation into Gaskin.
