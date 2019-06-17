DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man who was a safety advocate at a Connecticut high school is accused of giving marijuana to students.
Police said they received a complaint about 41-year-old Glenn Davis that said Davis provided marijuana to several juveniles, including Danbury High School students, while off campus.
Following an investigation, police obtained a warrant for Davis's arrest.
When Davis heard about the warrant, police said he surrendered himself to the Danbury Police Department.
He was charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of distributing marijuana.
He posted his $5,000 bond and was given a court date of June 25.
