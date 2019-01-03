SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A former Seymour High School student was arrested for sexual assault after an incident that occurred in a locker room.
According to police, the former student was an athlete associated with the football team.
The male was a juvenile at the time of the incident, but is now of legal age.
The arrest stems from an investigation which began in May 2018.
Police said they were notified by the Department of Children and Families that a male student was alleged to have been assaulted by another male student athlete in the football locker room.
The victim and the accused were both members of the football team.
Police said the incident is alleged to have occurred nearly three years ago in August 2015.
Police said the investigation revealed that this incident happened one time and was not part of a hazing or annual ritual.
The suspect turned himself into police on Dec. 17 and was charged with third-degree sexual assault, third-degree assault, rick of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.
He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on January 4.
No further arrests are expected.
