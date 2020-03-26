STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A former member of the Stamford Board of Representatives passed away from complications with COVID-19.
The mayor announced that Anthony “Tony” Spadaccini, 54, died early Wednesday morning.
He is the first Stamford resident to pass away from coronavirus.
“It is with great sadness I share with Stamford the first death of one of our own. In Tony Spadaccini, Stamford has lost a father, a husband, a civil servant, and an irreplaceable member of our community. Many may know Tony for his service to our City as a member of the Board of Representatives, where he made a memorable contribution in the short time he was on the board. More than any one accomplishment, Tony was a person who made Stamford better. He was a supporter at Stamford High football games, a loving father to his two sons, and an individual who invested his time to make our community better. My condolences to his family and everyone affected by his death,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin in a statement.
He went on to say “As COVID-19 continues to transform our day-to-day, we should remember we have the ability to lessen this virus’ impact on our community. Residents should do everything they can to stay home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and take this public health emergency seriously. I believe most people in Stamford are taking this seriously, but this death should be a wake-up call for those who are not.”
Spadaccini leaves behind his wife and two sons.
