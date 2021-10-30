(WFSB) – Konstantinos Diamantis, former state representative, resigned from his position as Office of Policy and Management Deputy Secretary yesterday, October 29. This resignation came after Diamantis was placed on administrative leave due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.
Two letters were issued to Diamantis, one detailing his administrative leave, anther detailing his removal from office.
Max Reiss, Director of Communications released a statement saying, “Mr. Diamantis was removed as Office of Policy and Management Deputy Secretary and place on paid on administrative leave from his held classified position at the Department of Administrative Services. Subsequently, Mr. Diamantis indicated his desire to resign effective October 28 and retire from state service November 1. The Governor’s Office removed Mr. Diamantis because of a personnel matter that is still under review.”
There is still an ongoing investigation into his allegations of misconduct. Stay with the Ch. 3 App for more details.
Ah - The result of appointing people to positions for political payback purposes, not based on ability, skills, or experience. I thought Ned Lamont ran on being a "business man" who will make decisions on that basis? OPM sets the BOND agenda AT INTERVALS SET BY THEM THROUGHOUT THE YEAR. If your (STATE REP OR SENATORS) "project" makes it onto the agenda, it's nearly guaranteed to be funded. Money back to their constituents district, especially around election time. Having political appointees on the commission lets the party in charge control the agenda. Taxpayer waste for political gain. Another Ned lye.
