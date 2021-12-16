HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A former Connecticut state senator who was a champion for seniors passed away on Thursday morning.
Edith Prague, a Democrat who represented Columbia, died surrounded by loved ones, according to her obituary.
Prague was 96.
She served as a state senator from 1994 to 2012.
She was also commissioner of the Connecticut Department on Aging, which is currently the Department of Aging and Disability Services, from 2013 until her retirement in 2014.
"Edith Prague is the jewel of eastern Connecticut," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "She is a legend, whose feisty and caring personality will never be forgotten. She was as compassionate as she was bold, and through her entire life had an energy that was nothing short of infectious. Edith absolutely left her mark on Connecticut. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be missed.”
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz called Prague a fierce and outspoken advocate for seniors.
"During her decades in government, she was a powerful voice for workers – walking picket lines into her 90s," Bysiewicz said. "As commissioner of the Department on Aging, she was unafraid to speak truth to power, no matter the consequences. Simply put, she was a model public servant. David and I offer our sincere condolences to her friends and family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.