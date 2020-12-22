BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A former state senator has died following a crash in Bridgeport that happened earlier this month.
Edwin Gomes, 84, passed away on Tuesday from the injuries he suffered during a crash on Dec. 13.
Police responded to the crash on Boston Avenue just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Noble Avenue.
They said a Ford Fusion driven by Gomes headed eastbound on Boston Avenue when Gomes attempted to take a left turn and collided with a second car.
Gomes had been in critical condition ever since.
Bridgeport police said the 19-year-old driver of the second car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Lawmakers reacted to the news of Gomes death on Tuesday.
Ed Gomes was a colleague, a genuine friend, and a man that everyone loved. He was one of the most authentic people to ever serve in the Senate and devoted so much of his life toward fighting for hard-working people of Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/Kp32Jm9qbV— CT Senate Democrats (@CTSenateDems) December 22, 2020
“Ed was held in high regard by Republicans and Democrats at the State Capitol because he was a straight shooter. He would look you in the eye and tell you his honest opinion on any issue," said Senate Republican leader Sen. Len Fasano. "That’s the type of approach and style which commands respect in that building. Ed also had a wonderful sense of humor, which helped to make him an even more effective an influential lawmaker. Above all, Ed was unceasingly passionate about serving the people of the city he loved: Bridgeport. His loss is cause for sadness, but Ed Gomes has left behind an enduring legacy through his many years of public service to our state. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ed’s family. It was an honor to know him, to work with him, and to learn from him.”
Senate Republican Leader-elect Kevin Kelly called Gomes a true advocate.
"We served adjacent state senate districts, both representing Stratford, and I had the opportunity to collaborate with Ed on a variety of constituent issues," Kelly said. "Ed’s unique life experience made him an asset to the Connecticut Senate, and he would never hesitate to share that experience during our debates in order to educate and enlighten his fellow lawmakers. He was especially proud of the greater Bridgeport community and the contributions he made to improve the lives of Connecticut labor. Ed was genuine and kindhearted, as well as someone who was always quick with a quip to inject levity into serious policy discussions. I admired Ed for his fierce advocacy on behalf of the 23rd Senate District and Connecticut labor, and I know I speak for the entire Senate Republican Caucus when I say how saddened we are about his loss. Our thoughts and sympathy are with Ed’s loved ones on this sad day.”
Sen. Richard Blumenthal also issued a statement.
“Ed Gomes was a relentless, irrepressible champion of working families - truly a happy warrior," Blumenthal said. "His endless energy and generous spirit inspired so many of us to fight even harder for economic and racial justice. He touched so many lives with his wonderful combination of toughness and compassion. I am proud to have been his friend and my heart goes out to his family.”
Gov. Ned Lamont called Gomes a fighter for Bridgeport.
“Sen. Ed Gomes was a fighter – for Bridgeport, for workers and for the State of Connecticut. Courageous and persistent, when I first entered politics to lead a charge for change in 2006, Ed Gomes was the first one to stand by my side," Lamont said. "More than just Bridgeport, Connecticut lost a giant today who advocated for so many. Ed will be sorely missed by all, and our prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”
